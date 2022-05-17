PlayStation Plus se "renueva": Sony revela los juegos que incluirá y la fecha del lanzamiento
El gigante japonés Sony anunció los primeros juegos que contendrá PlayStation Plus, su renovado servicio de suscripción que ahora posee varios niveles.
Además, la firma confirmó que el nuevo PlayStation Plus llegará a Asia el 24 de mayo, Japón el 2 de junio, América del Norte y del Sur el 13 de junio y Europa, Australia y Nueva Zelanda el 23 de junio.
Los títulos que llegarán al servicio de suscripción incluyen Assassin's Creed: Valhalla; la remake de Demon's Souls; los juegos de Spider-Man de Insomniac; y Red Dead Redemption 2.
Además, incluirá Ghosts of Tsushima y Death Stranding Director’s Cut (ambos lanzados a mediados de 2021).
Sony confirmó los títulos incluidos en el nuevo PlayStation Plus
Sin embargo, es importante tener en cuenta que Sony caracterizó esta lista como "una mirada anticipada a algunos de los juegos que se incluirán durante el período de lanzamiento". Por lo tanto, hay espacio para que la oferta crezca en las próximas semanas.
El nivel Essential de precio más bajo sigue siendo el mismo servicio que el PlayStation Plus actual, y ofrece algunos juegos gratuitos de PS4 y PS5 todos los meses junto con acceso a juegos multijugador en línea. Sony aún tiene que anunciar los juegos de nivel Esencial para el relanzamiento del servicio en junio.
El nivel extra medio obtendrá una biblioteca de éxitos de PS4 y PS5, incluidos los mencionados anteriormente. Otras inclusiones notables de los estudios internos son Bloodborne, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Returnal, The Last of Us Remastered y la serie completa de Uncharted. Otras ofertas de desarrolladores externos incluyen Control, Final Fantasy 15, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Hollow Knight, y Outer Wilds.
El catálogo de juegos clásicos disponible para los suscriptores Premium y Deluxe de primer nivel incluirá juegos de PlayStation 1 como Ape Escape, Tekken 2 y Syphon Filter, además de Super Stardust Portable de PSP.
Sorprendentemente, en este nivel se incluirán varias remasterizaciones de PS4 de juegos de PlayStation 2, incluidas algunas de la serie Jak and Daxter, Siren, los juegos de Dark Cloud e, incluso, algunas remasterizaciones de juegos de PS3, como BioShock. No obstante, aún no se anunciaron versiones originales de los juegos de PS2 que se ejecutan bajo emulación.
¿Los juegos cambiarán según la región?
De acuerdo a la región de residencia, algunos usuarios también pueden obtener acceso a los juegos de PS3 a través de streaming en el nivel Premium. (Si no, el nivel se llama Deluxe).
Estos incluirán el Demon's Souls original, algunos juegos de Infamous y Ratchet & Clank, así como Tokyo Jungle y Asura's Wrath.
Un beneficio final de los niveles superiores Premium y Deluxe son las pruebas de tiempo limitado para los lanzamientos más nuevos, incluidos Horizon Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077 y Farming Simulator 22.
Posteriormente se agregarán nuevos juegos de forma mensual en todos los niveles, según informó el sitio Polygon.
A continuación los juegos anunciados
Juegos de PS4 y PS5 (para los planes Extra y Premium/Deluxe)
PlayStation Studios
Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4
Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Juegos de otras empresas
Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
Catálogo de juegos clásicos (Plan PREMIUM/DELUXE)
PlayStation Studios
Ape Escape | Japan Studio,PS1
Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, PS1
I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, PS1
Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PS1
Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PS1
Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
Juegos de Playstation 1 de otras empresas
Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
Worms World Party | Team 17
Worms Armageddon | Team17
Remasters de PlayStation Studios
Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
FantaVision | SIE, PS4
Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Remasters de otras empresas
Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Juegos de PS3 para jugar en Streaming (Plan PREMIUM)
PlayStation Studios
Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
rain | Japan Studio, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
Juegos de otras empresas
Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3
Juegos para probar por tiempo limitado (Plan PREMIUM/DELUXE)
PlayStation Studios
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5
Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5
Juegos de otras empresas
Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5