PlayStation Plus se "renueva": Sony revela los juegos que incluirá y la fecha del lanzamiento

El catálogo del renovado servicio de suscripción de la firma japonesa incluye grandes clásicos de las viejas consolas de la exitosa videoconsola

El gigante japonés Sony anunció los primeros juegos que contendrá PlayStation Plus, su renovado servicio de suscripción que ahora posee varios niveles.

Además, la firma confirmó que el nuevo PlayStation Plus llegará a Asia el 24 de mayo, Japón el 2 de junio, América del Norte y del Sur el 13 de junio y Europa, Australia y Nueva Zelanda el 23 de junio.

Los títulos que llegarán al servicio de suscripción incluyen Assassin's Creed: Valhalla; la remake de Demon's Souls; los juegos de Spider-Man de Insomniac; y Red Dead Redemption 2.

Además, incluirá Ghosts of Tsushima y Death Stranding Director’s Cut (ambos lanzados a mediados de 2021).

El nuevo servicio de Sony incluye juegos de la querida PS1

Sony confirmó los títulos incluidos en el nuevo PlayStation Plus

Sin embargo, es importante tener en cuenta que Sony caracterizó esta lista como "una mirada anticipada a algunos de los juegos que se incluirán durante el período de lanzamiento". Por lo tanto, hay espacio para que la oferta crezca en las próximas semanas.

El nivel Essential de precio más bajo sigue siendo el mismo servicio que el PlayStation Plus actual, y ofrece algunos juegos gratuitos de PS4 y PS5 todos los meses junto con acceso a juegos multijugador en línea. Sony aún tiene que anunciar los juegos de nivel Esencial para el relanzamiento del servicio en junio.

El nivel extra medio obtendrá una biblioteca de éxitos de PS4 y PS5, incluidos los mencionados anteriormente. Otras inclusiones notables de los estudios internos son Bloodborne, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Returnal, The Last of Us Remastered y la serie completa de Uncharted. Otras ofertas de desarrolladores externos incluyen Control, Final Fantasy 15, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Hollow Knight, y Outer Wilds.

El catálogo de juegos clásicos disponible para los suscriptores Premium y Deluxe de primer nivel incluirá juegos de PlayStation 1 como Ape Escape, Tekken 2 y Syphon Filter, además de Super Stardust Portable de PSP.

Sorprendentemente, en este nivel se incluirán varias remasterizaciones de PS4 de juegos de PlayStation 2, incluidas algunas de la serie Jak and Daxter, Siren, los juegos de Dark Cloud e, incluso, algunas remasterizaciones de juegos de PS3, como BioShock. No obstante, aún no se anunciaron versiones originales de los juegos de PS2 que se ejecutan bajo emulación.

¿Los juegos cambiarán según la región?

De acuerdo a la región de residencia, algunos usuarios también pueden obtener acceso a los juegos de PS3 a través de streaming en el nivel Premium. (Si no, el nivel se llama Deluxe).

Estos incluirán el Demon's Souls original, algunos juegos de Infamous y Ratchet & Clank, así como Tokyo Jungle y Asura's Wrath.

Un beneficio final de los niveles superiores Premium y Deluxe son las pruebas de tiempo limitado para los lanzamientos más nuevos, incluidos Horizon Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077 y Farming Simulator 22.

Posteriormente se agregarán nuevos juegos de forma mensual en todos los niveles, según informó el sitio Polygon.

La Playstation 5 se convierte en un centro de clásicos de generaciones anteriores

A continuación los juegos anunciados

Juegos de PS4 y PS5 (para los planes Extra y Premium/Deluxe)

PlayStation Studios

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Juegos de otras empresas

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

Catálogo de juegos clásicos (Plan PREMIUM/DELUXE)

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape | Japan Studio,PS1

Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, PS1

I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, PS1

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PS1

Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PS1

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Juegos de Playstation 1 de otras empresas

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Worms World Party | Team 17

Worms Armageddon | Team17

Remasters de PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Remasters de otras empresas

Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Juegos de PS3 para jugar en Streaming (Plan PREMIUM)

También se incluyen juegos de la PS3 en el nuevo servicio

PlayStation Studios

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

rain | Japan Studio, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Juegos de otras empresas

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

Juegos para probar por tiempo limitado (Plan PREMIUM/DELUXE)

PlayStation Studios

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5

Juegos de otras empresas

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5