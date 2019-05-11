Revelado: así es el top 10 de los shows más vistos de Netflix

Aunque no suele compartir cuales son sus ratings, Netflix se animó y dio a conocer el primero, que seguramente luego replicará en otros países

El Listado esta conformado por las películas, series y documentales más vistas del Reino Unido.

Netflix señala que comenzarán dando información del Reino Unido como una prueba, y más adelante planean expandir la transparencia a otros países.

Sobre cómo miden los ratings, comentan que observan la temporada más vista de una serie, una película o un especial, destacando que consideran que un miembro ha visto un contenido si completa al menos el 70 por ciento del episodio.

A continuación tienen las primeras listas Top 10 de Netflix que corresponde al mes de abril:

General

1. Our Planet

2. The Perfect Date

3. The Highwaymen

4. The Silence

5. Black Summer

6. After Life

7. The Spy Who Dumped Me

8. Riverdale

9. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

10. You vs. Wild

Series

1. Black Summer

2. After Life

3. Riverdale

4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

5. Star Trek: Discovery

6. Lunatics

7. Bodyguard

8. Santa Clarita Diet

9. Bonding

10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Documentales

1. Our Planet

2. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

3. Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé

4. The Legend of Cocaine Island

5. Street Food

6. The Investigator: A British Crime Story

7. Formula 1: Drive to Survive

8. Roman Empire

9. One Strange Rock

10. Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries

Películas

1. The Perfect Date

2. The Highwaymen

3. The Silence

4. The Spy Who Dumped Me

5. Someone Great

6. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

7. Baywatch

8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

9. Sniper: Ultimate Kill

10. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Contenidos en idiomas extranjeros

1. Quicksand

2. The Ruthless

3. Osmosis

4. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

5. Delhi Crime

6. Mirage

7. El sabor de las margaritas

8. A Fortunate Man

9. Burn Out

10. The Protector

Reality shows

1. You vs. Wild

2. RuPaul’s Drag Race

3. RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!

4. Queer Eye

5. Selling Sunset

6. Impractical Jokers

7. Sugar Rush

8. Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

9. Love Island

10. American Idol



Veremos si en un futuro cercano Netflix nos revela los Top 10 correspondientes a cada una de nuestras regiones, indicó FayerWayer.